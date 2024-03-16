Burduja: I will continue to support prosumers, Romania's future needs energy in 3D,decentralized, digitalized and decarbonized

The draft Ordinance that provides for the elimination of the solar tax for prosumers brings clarity to the legislative framework and eliminates the uncertainties and potential threats of the development of prosumers in Romania, says the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, Agerpres reports.

"When I was appointed Minister of Energy, I said from the first day that I would always listen to the voice of the citizens for a common national project: energy for a new Romania. Exactly 9 months since then, following numerous discussions, meetings and debates, including through approaches to the European Commission, we eliminate the tax on the sun for prosumers. We put the draft Government Emergency Ordinance for public consultation through which we started the legal procedures to eliminate the possibility of introducing this tax. Through this approach we bring clarity to the legislative framework and eliminate uncertainties and potential threats of the development of prosumers in Romania," Burduja wrote on his Facebook page.

He emphasized that currently there are over 120,000 prosumers in Romania, with an installed power of 1,500MW, more than that of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant."I will continue to support prosumers, because the Romania of the Future needs energy in 3D: decentralized, digitalized and decarbonized," the minister said.