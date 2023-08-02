CCR decision on special pensions - dishonest and lacking any institutional authority (Right Force Party)

The Right Force Party /Forta Dreptei maintains that the repeal of special pensions has become "a masquerade of complicity between the CCR [the Constitutional Court of Romania] and the PSD-PNL [Social Democratic Party -National Liberal Party] coalition" for "the fooling of the naive", and the party's MPs will support the transition of all pensions to the contributory principle, without exception, and will submit new amendments in Parliament in this regard.

"Today's decision of the Constitutional Court on special pensions is as predictable as it is dishonest and lacks any institutional authority," a press release by the Right Force Party sent on Wednesday informs.

The Right Force Party believes that the CCR judges were obliged either to recuse themselves or to present their arguments separately, "being in a flagrant conflict of interest", they decided to make "a decision favourable to their own condition from a pecuniary point of view".

According to the press release, the law on special pensions declared unconstitutional did not provide for full transition to the contributory regime.

"In spite of this, however, the CCR referral was admitted and returned to the Romanian Parliament, as the PSD-PNL coalition deliberately introduced elements of unconstitutionality intended to serve as a pretext in the Constitutional Court's decision. We are convinced that the whole issue of special pensions was, in reality, a masquerade of the government coalition in connivance with the CCR, so as to serve as an argument for maintaining special pensions as privileges of some categories of state employees, "says the Right Force Party release.

The Right Force Party also claims that, in fact, the Constitutional Court has fulfilled today the role of "guardian of special pensions" and not of the fundamental law.

In the party's opinion, it is "outrageous" that the magistrates, who have the role of enforcing justice and applying the principle of equality before the law, are precisely those who plead to be "above" the general legal rules