Chamber passes bill establishing June 18 Day of Victims of Communism Deportation

Inquam Photos / George Calin
plen vot parlament motiune camera deputatilor

The Chamber of Deputies unanimously adopted on Wednesday a bill declaring June 18 Day of Victims of Communism Deportation in Romania.

Parliament, the government, the President of Romania, the central and local public administrations may organise events to commemorate June 18, 1951.

The funds needed to hold Day of Victims of Communism Deportation events can be provided from the budgets of the entities mentioned in the law, within the approved spending, the bill shows.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the legislative approach is justified by the dramas and the losses incurred on the victims deported to Baragan by the late Romanian communist regime, the largest deportation in the history of Romania.

