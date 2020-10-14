Chamber passes bill to make ministry pay for life-long treatment of Colectiv fire survivors

At a plenary sitting on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill under which the expenses related to any treatments, in Romania or abroad, of the persons whose health condition was affected in the 2015 Colectiv club fire will be covered from the budget of the Ministry of Health for the rest of their lives, according to AGERPRES.

"The payment from the budget of the Ministry of Health of the expenses related to any necessary medical treatments, performed in the country and abroad, for the persons whose health condition was affected following the tragic event of October 30, 2015, at the Colectiv club in Bucharest, herein called survivors, is hereby approved. The survivors shall qualify for the medical treatments provided for in paragraph (1), during their lifetime, if they are directly related to the cause of the event of October 30, 2015, and regardless of whether they are administered in the country or abroad, at state-run or privately-operated healthcare facilities, by independent doctors and therapists, on an outpatient or inpatient basis and in any other form necessary for the best administration of medical treatments," reads the bill.

The bill passed by a unanimous vote of 220.

The Senate passed this bill previously, but the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.