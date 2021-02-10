Chamber to discuss opposition motion Monday, vote on it Wednesday

The simple motion tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu debated on Monday, February 15, and voted on Wednesday, February 17, according to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, according to AGERPRES.

"A motion has been tabled by the PSD parliamentary group. We have scheduled a debate on the motion for Monday, at 17:00hrs. A vote on the motion should be at the same time with the final vote next week, on Wednesday," Orban said on Wednesday at the Parliament House.

He added that PSD gave up the Government Question Time debate next Monday, to which it had invited Voiculescu.

"The PSD group had initiated the Government Question Time procedure, to which it had invited Minister Vlad Voiculescu. It has given up this procedure, as there would have been two parliamentary procedures involving the same minister. And obviously, it will be entitled to use the same procedure in the case of other ministers as well," said Orban.

Also next Monday, a joint meeting of the standing bureaus is being considered to set the date for a plenary session where several decisions considered important will be on the agenda, said Orban.