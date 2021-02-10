 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Chamber to discuss opposition motion Monday, vote on it Wednesday

Facebook
Ludovic Orban

The simple motion tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu debated on Monday, February 15, and voted on Wednesday, February 17, according to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, according to AGERPRES.

"A motion has been tabled by the PSD parliamentary group. We have scheduled a debate on the motion for Monday, at 17:00hrs. A vote on the motion should be at the same time with the final vote next week, on Wednesday," Orban said on Wednesday at the Parliament House.

He added that PSD gave up the Government Question Time debate next Monday, to which it had invited Voiculescu.

"The PSD group had initiated the Government Question Time procedure, to which it had invited Minister Vlad Voiculescu. It has given up this procedure, as there would have been two parliamentary procedures involving the same minister. And obviously, it will be entitled to use the same procedure in the case of other ministers as well," said Orban.

Also next Monday, a joint meeting of the standing bureaus is being considered to set the date for a plenary session where several decisions considered important will be on the agenda, said Orban.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.