Ciolacu: Citu Cabinet officially starts austerity by decision to stop increase in value of social benefits

The president of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared that the Citu Government only needed a few days to "show its true colors", and on Monday it officially gave the "start of austerity" by the decision to stop the increase in value of social benefits.

"Citu's cabinet only needed a few days to show its true colors: today, it has officially started austerity! The first decision of this Crooked Government of the Right is to stop the increase in the value of social benefits. A dramatic blow for the most disadvantaged of Romanians, whom PNL and USR-PLUS condemn to poverty. Moreover, the Government wants to freeze several incomes starting next year, including food allowances, bonuses, holiday vouchers, but also teachers' salaries," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that there could be no question of "zero taxes on the minimum wage", as USR proposed in the campaign.

"Instead, they want to humiliate millions of employees by increasing the minimum gross salary guaranteed for 2021 by a maximum of 70 lei per month. This means that the generous Citu offers Romanian workers 2 lei more per day! That's all they could", Ciolacu also said.