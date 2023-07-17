Ciolacu: Firea is suspended from management positions, Paul Stanescu, acting chairman of PSD Bucharest.

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Monday that it was decided to suspend, for a limited period, Gabriela Firea from the positions of chairwoman of PSD Bucharest and from that of first deputy chairperson of the party, and Paul Stanescu will take over the management of the Bucharest organization, told Agerpres.

"There is no self-suspension in the statute, that's why the suspension for a limited period of time and the appointment of Mr. Paul Stanescu as the interim president of the Bucharest organization were put to the vote," Ciolacu said at PSD headquarters, after the meeting of the National Political Council.

He added that Gabriela Firea did nothing wrong, institutionally, in the case of residential centers for the elderly.

"Mrs. Firea, from my point of view, like the prime minister, did absolutely nothing institutionally wrong. Mrs. Firea had no attribution regarding the centers for disabled people. (...) She had no authority in this field. I assume that her resignation came as a result of certain revelations by the press and, just as I said in the National Political Council, it should be something that each of us should learn, to take care of the people who appear next to public figures, those who photograph us, film us, are benevolent, in order to finally use these circumstances, in which they are sometimes not invited, in order to see their own economic goals. It is a high cost, but I think that with everyone, including me and my colleagues, must be very careful with those who appear from time to time in the entourage," Ciolacu mentioned.

Asked for what period Gabriela Firea is suspended from her duties, Marcel Ciolacu said: "At the moment, according to the statute, it is not a limited period of time, until the moment when everything is clarified. At this moment she is also suspended from the position of deputy chairwoman".

The PSD leader avoided answering the question if he still supports Firea to run for the post of general mayor of the Capital.

"At the moment we have no local, general, or European parliamentary elections. I am firmly convinced that at that moment we will talk about this," Ciolacu concluded.