Ciolacu: No sudden change of game as far as special pensions are concerned

Social Democratic Party leader Marcel Ciolacu gave assurances that there will be no surprise change in the special pensions legislation and that a debate will be organized on the subject before a new act is issued.

"I would like to make a very clear announcement: there won't be a surprise ordinance regarding special pensions or changes in retirement conditions in the military, the Ministry of the Interior, the Gendarmerie and, not in the last place, the judiciary. No one will have the nerve to issue such an ordinance overnight. The government's obligation, as pledged under a NRRP milestone, is to come up until December 31 with a bill approved by all the ministers, as is normal. Next, the bill will enter Parliament debates. I take full responsibility for this statement: there will be no surprise emergency ordinance putting the magistrates, military and police personnel, and the gendarmes before a fait accompli, with the rules of the game changed by politicians without a debate and a clarity of the law," Ciolacu told a press conference. AGERPRES