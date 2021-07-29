Ciolacu: No way PSD will back PNL minority gov't, yet would support a Social-Democratic one

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told the private Romania TV broadcaster Wednesday night that it is out of the question that the party he leads supports a minority PNL government, among the solutions he mentioned being a PSD minority government or early elections.

He also added that should the Save Romania Union (USR) would be ousted from government, that would not be the PSD's problem, but Mr. Iohannis's.

USR and PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) make up an alliance and is at rule alongside the National Liberal Party (PNL).

"It is out of the question for the Social Democratic Party to vote for a PNL minority government. There are solutions, there are minority governments, there can be PSD minority government, it can be a USR minority government, there can be early elections. We'll see then," Ciolacu added.

Asked if he would support a USR minority government, the PSD leader avoided to provide an answer, stating that "no political decision has been made" on the USR, but as far as the PNL is concerned, "a political decision has been made within the party."

Marcel Ciolacu said he would "definitely" support a PSD minority government, because the party has specialists.

He also said that "the current Parliament no longer reflects the reality and the options of the Romanians".

"I inform the President that six months after the elections forced by him and Mr Orban (PNL chairman, ed. n.), and with hidden dead that we are reporting even now, the current Parliament no longer reflects the reality and the options of the Romanians," the PSD leader claimed.