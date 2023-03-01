 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciolacu: Return of Romanian language to status of official language in the Republic of Moldova is historical normalcy

Inquam Photos
Marcel Ciolacu

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Wednesday that the return of the Romanian language to the status of the official language in the Republic of Moldova is "a historical normalcy" and must happen as soon as possible.

"The return of the Romanian language to the status of the official language in the Republic of Moldova is a historical normalcy and must happen as soon as possible! Phrases such as 'state language', 'official language' or 'mother tongue' are anomalies! I congratulated today Prime Minister Dorin Recean for supporting the initiative that the Romanian language should return to all official documents of the Republic of Moldova, including the Constitution. In addition, I sent the prime minister the results of the recent visit I made to Azerbaijan: we will ensure a part of the gas consumption requirement for the Republic of Moldova through the Azerbaijani gas import contract," wrote Ciolacu on Facebook.

He added that he wants a subcommittee to be quickly established at the level of the Parliament to help the authorities in Chisinau with the transposition of the legislation according to European standards.

"Our common goal remains the integration of the Republic of Moldova into the European Union, and the authorities from Bucharest will support, without reservations and with all expertise, the Government and the administration from Chisinau", emphasized Ciolacu. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.