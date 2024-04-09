Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

CIVIS Media Prize 2024 | 25 productions nominated, 6 podcasts for public voting

Primaria Sectorului 5
CIVIS

CIVIS Media Prize 2024 | 25 productions nominated, 6 podcasts for public voting

9.4.2024 Cologne (ots) | CIVIS Media Prize 2024 – 25 nominees for Europe's most important media prize for integration and cultural diversity have been shortlisted: Candidates for the CIVIS Media Prize include entries from Aamu Film Company, ACB Stories, ARTE, Deutschlandradio, electronic media school, La Fémis, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, funk, France 2, HFF München, hr, MADE IN GERMANY Filmproduktion, MDR, NDR, RTL+, (SIC) Pictures, SWR, Undone, UFA Documentary, WDR and ZDF. Festival films could also be submitted for the first time.

The complete list of nominees can be found here as well as in the press section of the CIVIS Media Foundation website.

Close to 900 productions from television, radio and the Internet were submitted for the CIVIS Competition 2024. For the first time, they came from all 27 EU member states and

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.