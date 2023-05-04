Closure of file on crimes committed by communist regime at Siret Paediatric Neuropsychological Hospital, criticised by IICCMER

The Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER) expressed on Thursday its "astonishment" and "outrage" at the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office to close a file on crimes committed by the communist regime against hundreds of children who were subjected to inhuman treatment at the Siret Paediatric Neuropsychological Hospital.

"Alarm signal regarding the closure by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice - Criminal Prosecution Section of one of the most important cases of crimes committed by the communist regime. IICCMER expresses its astonishment and outrage following the closure of one of the most important files submitted to the institutions in law, the result of investigations carried out for several years by its experts and by the other institutions involved, namely the file of the Siret Paediatric Neuropsychological Hospital (SCNCS)," IICCMER sent in a press release.

IICCMER publicly calls on to the Ministry of Justice and the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice to quickly review the case and reopen the criminal proceedings, in order to support with facts and concrete evidence the criminal nature of the communist regime in Romania throughout its existence.

In the complaint submitted with the Prosecutor's Office in June 2018, IICCMER stated that, following the investigations carried out, it has identified a series of evidence indicating that between 1 January 1980 and 22 December 1989, there were hundreds, if not thousands of minors in the Siret Paediatric Neuropsychological Hospital, subjected to inhuman treatment by the communist regime disinterested in providing them with even the minimum elements necessary for life.

The heinous treatments applied led to the death in abominable conditions of 340 children, victims to which are added the survivors of these torments.AGERPRES