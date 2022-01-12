CNAS: Family doctors can test own patients for COVID, other eligible persons, too

Family doctors can test both people suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus on their own list, and any other person, provided they are eligible, at least 48 hours after a previous test, the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) informs in a press release on Wednesday.

"Developing testing capacity for potentially SARS-CoV-2-infected patients has been a priority for me. Testing by family doctors is a solution in terms of the easy access of the patients to a rapid diagnosis and subsequent check and monitoring. Patients with comorbidities and the ones who have certain symptoms that need to be taken more seriously should be sent to the COVID-19 assessment centres. Moreover, besides the increase in the testing capacity and the fast identification of the people infected we can slow down or stop the communication of the disease," said Health Minister Alexandru Rafila as quoted in the press release.

For the testing activity, for which the family doctor did not charge additional amounts, being validated as a service by reporting the information on the persons tested in the Corona Forms, the fee is 50 lei/person and includes the value of the test, labour, the necessary protective materials and equipment. The settlement is made on the date when the contract with the health insurance company was concluded or, as the case may be, of the addendum to the contract concluded for the vaccination activity.

People eligible for testing are people suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus who fall under the methodology of surveillance for acute respiratory syndrome with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), developed by the National Institute of Public Health, published and regularly updated at www.insp.gov.ro, Agerpres informs.