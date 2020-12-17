CNSU updates high epidemiological risk areas; quarantine imposed on people arriving from these areas

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday updated the list of countries / areas / territories of high epidemiological risk in the case of which the quarantine measure is instituted on the persons arriving to Romania.

Thus, according to CNSU Decision 60, the following states are in the yellow zone - high epidemiological risk zone, with persons arriving to Romania from these areas being required 14-day quarantine at home or at the declared location:

* Serbia* Georgia* Croatia* Lithuania* Luxembourg* Montenegro* San Marino* Slovenia* Belize* United States of America* Andorra* Jersey* Curacao* Sweden* Hungary* Panama* Switzerland* Liechtenstein* Northern Macedonia* Czech Republic* Azerbaijan* Puerto Rico* Palestine* Netherlands* French Polynesia* Cyprus* Bulgaria* Portugal* Denmark* Slovakia* Turkey* R. Moldova* Austria* Armenia* Latvia* Estonia* Jordan.