Code Orange and Yellow heat wave warnings for over half of the country (meteorologists)

On Thursday, meteorologists issued new Code Orange and Code Yellow warnings for heatwave and thermal discomfort, valid in more than half of the country, until Sunday.

According to the specialized forecast, published by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), throughout Thursday, there will be an Orange Code of excessive heat in areas of 20 counties located in Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea and southern Moldova, including the Municipality Bucharest.

Thus, maximum temperatures will generally be 38 - 40 degrees, and minimums will be between 18 and 24 degrees. Thermal discomfort will be accentuated and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Also, between July 13 and 16, a Yellow Heat Code will be valid in areas of 11 counties.

On Thursday (July 13), the heat wave will extend and intensify in most of the country, and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 14, 15 and 16) it will persist especially in the southern regions.

Thermal discomfort will be high, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The maximum temperatures will be between 35 and 37 degrees, while the nights will be tropical, with minimum temperatures between 18 and 24 degrees.

For the Capital area, between July 13, 10:00 a.m. and July 16, 9:00 p.m., the heat wave will persist, and the maximum temperatures will be 35 - 37 degrees. In the afternoon of Thursday (July 13), the thermal values will be around 39 degrees. The thermal minimums will be 19 - 22 degrees.

On the other hand, the probability for manifestations of atmospheric instability will be higher during the evening and night of July 13.

ANM specifies that the heat wave will persist throughout the next week.AGERPRES