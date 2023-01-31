 
     
Code Yellow for blizzard in Southern and Curvature Carpathians; 12 counties under advisory

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow advisory for blizzard in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, at over 1,700 meters, which will be in force until Wednesday at noon, told Agerpres.

According to the ANM, as of Tuesday, 10:00hrs, until Wednesday, 12:00hrs, in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, at altitudes above 1,700 meters, there will be periods of strong wind (gusts of generally of 70 - 80 km/h), the snow will be scattered and the visibility will be reduced.

"In the mountains, there will be periods with blizzard in the coming days as well. Locally and temporarily, in the south-western regions and Wednesday (1 February), in central and northeastern regions, there will be intensification of the wind with speeds generally reaching 50 - 55 km/h," the meteorologists say.

The counties placed under the Code Yellow advisory are the following: Caras-Severin, Mehedinti, Gorj, Hunedoara, Valcea, Alba, Sibiu, Brasov, Arges, Dambovita, Prahova and Buzau.

