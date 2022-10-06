Competition Council authorizes takeover of General Beton Romania by Holcim

The Competition Council approved the transaction by which Holcim (Romania) SA takes over General Beton Romania SRL, the institution informs on Wednesday.

"Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment," reads press release states of the national competition authority sent to AGERPRES.

The Competition Council's decision will be published on the institution's website, after the removal of confidential information.

Holcim, part of the group with the same name, produces construction materials, being specialized in the manufacture of cement and concrete. The Holcim Group owns two cement factories in Romania, in Campulung (Arges county) and in Alesd (Bihor county), a grinding station and three cement terminals in Turda (Cluj county), Roman (Iasi county) and Bucharest, 19 ecological concrete stations, three aggregate stations and two special binder stations. The Holcim Group is active in over 70 countries, mainly in the field of production of construction materials - cement, aggregates, concrete and asphalt, told Agerpres.

General Beton has been active on the Romanian concrete production and trading since 1998, owning eight concrete plants, located in Timisoara, Dumbravita (Timis county), Arad, Sibiu, Constanta, as well as in the metropolitan area of Bucharest, in Otopeni, Cernica and in the Militari district.