Continental expands automotive production unit in Timisoara

Continental has completed the construction of the third expansion of the electronic components factory in western Timisoara, with an investment of approximately 40 million euros, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

With the new investment, the production area will increase by over 7,000 square meters, which means an increase of over 60% of the space (it will reach about 18,000 square meters for production). Parking spaces, a technical area, offices and a green area were also added.

"The digitization of production processes, as well as the use of state-of-the-art equipment, means another step in guaranteeing the quality of our products and services. Therefore, in the electronic components factory in Timisoara, we are focusing on a sustainable future," declared Lucian Margineanu, the director of the unit of automotive production from Timisoara.

The expansion involves the commissioning of production lines for the latest technologies, increasing the range of products that the megafactory in Timisoara will develop for the new fields of interest of the automotive industry. The development of the location also brings with it new positions, both for operators and for specialists in the production area.

"The investment in Timisoara underlines the importance of the location for the company, as well as the trust in the quality of the products and technologies made here. We take advantage of the presence in the same place of the research and development center and the production unit and create synergies that lead to a sustainable development of the company, to innovation and new ideas put into practice to shape the future of the automotive industry," said Christian von Albrichsfeld, Head of Country Continental Romania.

The electronic components factory in Timisoara produces over 17 million products annually. Airbag control units, electronic parking systems, control units for various technologies such as air suspension, power steering, suspension adjustment and dynamic load stabilization, Head-Up and Combiner Head-Up display units and on-board instruments are manufactured here. Over time, the factory developed in the direction of Industry 4.0, integrating equipment and technologies such as the innovative storage system, the trigeneration (CCHP) system and others.

Between 1999 and 2021, Continental invested over 2 billion euros in its activities in Romania. All three fields of activity of the company are represented in Romania. Continental owns six production units and four engineering centers in Timisoara, Sibiu, Carei, Nadab and Iasi. The company has a tire distribution center in Bucharest. At the end of 2021, Continental had over 17,500 employees, of which over a third are engineers and computer scientists and will continue to hire based on future projects.