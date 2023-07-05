Cooperation in combating human trafficking - discussed by JusMin Gorghiu with British ambassador

The Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, met on Wednesday with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Andrew Noble, at the request of the British side, to discuss the cooperation between the two states in the field of combating human trafficking.

"Cooperation in the field of combating human trafficking was the central topic of the discussions. The Romanian side proposed the creation of a partnership between the Ministry of Justice and the British authorities in order to draft a guide on combating human trafficking. In this context, the minister of justice emphasized that the Government adopted a decision regarding the granting of vouchers to victims of crimes and highlighted the fact that the Ministry of Justice will soon establish a special department for the protection of victims of crimes," reads a press release from the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES.

During the discussions, the cited source informs, the topic of the procedure for enforcing the judicial decisions by which the return of a minor to his usual residence was ordered was also addressed.

"The two sides agreed on the intensification of bilateral cooperation in the spirit of the priorities listed in the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom, updated in March, namely the joint approach to major organized crime, cooperation in the field of law enforcement and criminal justice and the consolidation and improving cooperation in issues related to the transfer of convicted persons, within the existing legal framework", the Ministry of Justice states.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Andrew Noble, highlighted the importance of developing cooperation in the field of social protection, the topics of discussion including the marriages of minors for cultural reasons and the protection of minorities and vulnerable groups.