Coronation Celebrations exhibition, from Saturday, at Cotroceni National Museum

The Coronation Celebrations exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of the coronation of the kings of Greater Romania, which brings back to the public's attention a unique moment in the history of our country, will be opened, on Saturday, from 4:00 p.m., in the Medieval Spaces of the Cotroceni National Museum in Bucharest, the museum institution informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Through photographs, period films or heritage objects, the exhibition proposed by the Cotroceni National Museum presents the Coronation festivities in Alba Iulia, the unfolding of the events that followed in Bucharest, with an emphasis on the Cotroceni Palace, as well as the concepts that were the basis for the construction of the Coronation Cathedral and the making of royal cloaks and crowns, the source says.

The exhibition can be visited, until February 26, 2023, as part of the full tour of the museum or as part of the exhibition tour, from Tuesday to Sunday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., only on the basis of a prior appointment, at vizitare@muzeulcotroceni.ro or phone numbers 021.317.31.07/0725.518.381.

On October 15, 1922, in central Alba Iulia, the symbolic birth of Greater Romania was confirmed by the coronation of King Ferdinand and Queen Maria. The ceremonies held in the city in the heart of Transylvania, along with the celebrations organized in Bucharest on October 16 and 17, 1922, marked the fulfillment of the centuries-old dream of uniting all Romanians under one crown.

The Coronation celebrations were seen as a way to celebrate, after the suffering and despair of the years of war, the triumph of Romania and the fulfillment of the national ideal of reunification of all Romanians. The lavish coronation ceremony was complemented by popular celebrations organized in Alba Iulia and Bucharest, with hundreds of thousands of participants.