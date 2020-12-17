Coronavirus/Number of Romanian nationals abroad infected with novel coronavirus rises to 7,034, death toll unchanged

The number of Romanian nationals from abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increased to 7,034, three more than the last report, whilst the number of deaths stayed unchanged at 127, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the source, of the 7,034 Romanian citizens from abroad confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, 1,936 are in Italy, 1,283 in Spain, 167 in the UK, 125 in France, 3,085 in Germany, 93 in Greece, 49 in Denmark, 36 in Hungary, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the US, 4 in Sweden, 123 in Austria, 22 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 11 in Switzerland, 3 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 2 in Bulgaria, 10 in Cyprus, 2 in India, 2 in Ukraine, 8 in the United Arab Emirates, 12 in the Republic of Moldova, 2 in Montenegro and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Congo, Qatar, Vatican, Portugal, Egypt and the Russian Federation.

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, 127 Romanian citizens abroad infected with the novel coronavirus died: 32 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Brazil, Republic of Congo and Greece.