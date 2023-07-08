Countering organized crime, over 200 home searches, between June 23 and July 6

The police officers from the organized crime fighting structures, together with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)

prosecutors, carried out, between June 23 and July 6, 47 operative actions, to dismantle criminal groups specialized in human trafficking, computer crime, drug trafficking and illicit consumption and money laundering, the Romanian General Police Inspectorate (IGPR) informs on Saturday, Agerpres.

During this, 203 home searches were carried out and 6 arrests were made in flagrante delicto, and investigative activities were carried out to prove the criminal activity of 140 people, states a press release sent by the IGPR.

73 detention orders and 43 preventive arrest warrants were issued. Also, 19 people were subject to judicial review.

Furthermore, approximately 12 kilograms of cannabis, 30 grams of cocaine, 4 kilograms of other psychoactive substances, as well as 192 tablets were seized.

As a result of the activities, 2 crops, 27 plants, 20 grinders, 31 precision scales, 4 non-lethal weapons, 3 cars, 125 mobile phones, 5 laptops, 55 SIM cards, 29 pieces of storage media, 514,576 lei, 26,095 euros and 3,467 dollars.

Officers from the Service for Interventions and Special Actions, policemen from the county inspectorates, as well as gendarmes participated in the actions alongside the policemen from the structures to fight organized crime.