The COVID-19 incidence rate calculated at 14 days for Bucharest is, on Friday, 0.61 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from the previous day, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

On Thursday, the COVID-19 pandemic in Bucharest was 0.62 cases per thousand inhabitants.

The highest rate of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in the capital was reached on October 22, when it attained 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.AGERPRES