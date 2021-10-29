COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 119,807 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Friday that in the last 24 hours, 119,807 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 82,174 first doses, 14,452 second doses, and 23,181 third doses.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 12,526,286 doses have been administered to 6,905,744 people, of whom 6,230,467 have been fully vaccinated, and 833,784 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28.

In the past 24 hours, 74 side effects were reported, 7 local and 67 general.

Since the beginning of the immunization campaign, there have been a combined 18,450 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,983 local and 16,467 general.