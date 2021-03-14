 
     
COVID-19 vaccination campaign / 42,699 persons immunized in past 24 hrs

The National Committee for the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours a number of 42,699 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 34,348 - Pfizer, 5,358 - AstraZeneca and 2,993 - Moderna, according to the data provided by the National Institute for Public Health (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccination Register app.

CNCAV shows that 33,722 persons were vaccinated with the first dose, and 8,977 persons were given the second dose of serum.

To date, since the start of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 2,160,564 doses have been administered to 1,447,357 persons, of whom 734,150 were given a first dose and 713,207 the second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, there have been recorded 164 adverse reactions, 13 local and 151 general. Since the beginning of immunisation, there have been 7,185 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

CNCAV mentions that 32 adverse reactions are under investigation.

