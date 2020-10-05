Criminal case for hampering disease control opened after rule-flauting party at Cluj Arena stadium

The Prosecutor's Office attached to the Cluj-Napoca Court of Law has opened a criminal case for hampering disease control after a company organized inside the Cluj Arena stadium a rule-flouting private party with 320 guests, according to Agerpres.

"The criminal investigation bodies have taken ex-officio action on October 4 in connection with the crime of hampering disease control, after a trading company organized a private party inside Cluj-Napoca's Cluj Arena, with a roughly 320-strong attendance who did not wear protective masks and did not keep the recommended physical distance," the Cluj Prosecutor's Office announced in a release on Monday.

The start of the criminal investigation was ordered in this case.

"Consequently, the criminal file No. 5476/P/2020 was registered on October 4 at the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Cluj-Napoca Court of Law, in which the criminal investigation bodies instructed on the same day the start of in rem prosecution for hampering disease control," the release states.