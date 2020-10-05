 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Criminal case for hampering disease control opened after rule-flauting party at Cluj Arena stadium

Cluj Arena

The Prosecutor's Office attached to the Cluj-Napoca Court of Law has opened a criminal case for hampering disease control after a company organized inside the Cluj Arena stadium a rule-flouting private party with 320 guests, according to Agerpres.

"The criminal investigation bodies have taken ex-officio action on October 4 in connection with the crime of hampering disease control, after a trading company organized a private party inside Cluj-Napoca's Cluj Arena, with a roughly 320-strong attendance who did not wear protective masks and did not keep the recommended physical distance," the Cluj Prosecutor's Office announced in a release on Monday.

The start of the criminal investigation was ordered in this case.

"Consequently, the criminal file No. 5476/P/2020 was registered on October 4 at the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Cluj-Napoca Court of Law, in which the criminal investigation bodies instructed on the same day the start of in rem prosecution for hampering disease control," the release states.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.