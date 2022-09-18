Crown Custodian and Price Radu to participate in Buckingham Palace reception

Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu participate at the Buckingham Palace on Sunday in the State reception extended by King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Consort, the Royal Family of Romania informs, told Agerpres.

During the evening, Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu, together with Princess Elena and her husband, Alexander Nixon, will pay their last respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, at the British Parliament, at Westminster Hall.

The Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort arrived in London on Saturday, to participate in the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.