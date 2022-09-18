 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Crown Custodian and Price Radu to participate in Buckingham Palace reception

romaniaregala.ro
margareta duda

Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu participate at the Buckingham Palace on Sunday in the State reception extended by King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Consort, the Royal Family of Romania informs, told Agerpres.

During the evening, Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu, together with Princess Elena and her husband, Alexander Nixon, will pay their last respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, at the British Parliament, at Westminster Hall.

The Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort arrived in London on Saturday, to participate in the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.