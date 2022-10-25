CSAT approves update for 'Army 2040' program

The members of the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT) approved, in Tuesday's meeting, to update the "Army 2040" program, in the main directions: the budgeting of the army's personnel needs, the reconfiguration of endowment programs and the efforts to restore stocks, the modernization of the defense industry, as well as the measures for better maintenance of qualified military personnel, the Presidential Administration informs, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

The analysis of the measures regarding the modernization of the Romanian Army was one of the items on the agenda of the CSAT meeting.

The "Army 2040" program pursues the development of national military capabilities to ensure that the Romanian state fulfills its constitutional obligation to defend Romania's territorial integrity.

"In the context of the decision to allocate 2.5% of the GDP for Defense, starting from 2023, the CSAT members concluded that there are all the prerequisites for the creation of an armed forces structure with high fighting ability, equipped with modern equipment, interoperable with those of allies, able to deploy quickly on the national territory or to support our allies, self-sustainable and with multidimensional means of protection, with a flexible and efficient command and control system," the quoted press release says.AGERPRES