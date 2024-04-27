PM Ciolacu says firmly convinced Mircea Geoana will run for president

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Saturday that he is firmly convinced that Mircea Geoana will run for president of Romania.

Ciolacu was asked on Prima TV if he expects Mircea Geoana to run for president.

"I am firmly convinced that Mr Geoana will run. What I can't stand, I can't stand hypocrisy and people in general realize... I can't stand the double game of selling the truth otherwise than it is," the prime minister said.

He mentioned that he did not like Mircea Geoana saying that Romania did not support him for the post of NATO deputy secretary general.

"Something I didn't like at all was 'well, you know, I am on my own at NATO'. What do you mean? At this level do you think that President Iohannis was not spoken to? Do you think all the Romanian services and the whole Romanian state was not spoken to when someone is representing them? How do you get into such a position without being supported? It's bewildering. I have never heard such an approach," said Ciolacu.

The prime minister also said that he did not have a dialogue with Geoana on the situation in Ukraine, as would have been normal.

"We didn't have any dialogue. A few years ago we were communicating. I was expecting it though, Romania is the country with the longest border with Ukraine. I still consider that he is not on his own, he is Romanian and represents Romania in this position. We did not have a dialogue regarding the situation on the Ukrainian front. I don't remember the minister of Defence telling me that he had a dialogue with Mr Geoana, NATO Deputy Secretary General, regarding the situation in Ukraine. What is this? Do we want to be normal once and for all? Do we assume that we are going to run and have no institutional communication?," added Ciolacu.