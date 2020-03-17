 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Culture Ministry: Romania's museums provide virtual tours

B365.ro
Muzeul Antipa

Romania's museums are making virtual tours available with the help of augmented reality and panoramic images, the Culture Ministry announced on a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The list of museums which provide virtual tours can be accessed at http://www.cimec.ro/muzee/muzee-cu-tur-virtual.html.

Among the museum institutions of the Capital which offer virtual tours there are the National History Museum of Romania; the National Philatelic Museum; the Romanian Peasant Museum; the National Village Museum 'Dimitrie Gusti'; the National Museum of Art of Romania; the Art Collections Museum; the Cotroceni National Museum; the Bucharest Municipality Museum; the "Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History; the National Museum of Contemporary Art.

Moreover, also toured virtually can be the following museums: the Romanian Railway Museum; the "Dimitrie Brandza" Botanical Garden; the National Museum of Romanian Literature; the Aviation Museum; the National Museum "George Enescu"; the Astronomical Observer; the Astronomical Institute of the Romanian Academy; the "Brancoveanu's Palaces at the Bucharest Gates" Culture Centre; the Old Princely Court Museum; the Curtea Veche (the Old Princely Court) Museum; the "Dimitrie Leonida" Romanian Technical Museum; the Documentary Exhibition Center of the "Ion Mincu" University of Architecture and Urbanism; the Museum of the National Bank of Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.