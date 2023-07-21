Current media topics addressed at international forum hosted by Azerbaijan

Global level current topics in media and information and communication will be debated at the International Media Forum dubbed "New media in the era of the fourth industrial revolution", which takes place from Friday to Sunday in Azerbaijan.

The event is hosted by Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the National Day of the Azerbaijani Media.

The president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met on Friday with over 200 guests representing 120 media entities from 50 countries, including the managing director of AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae.

In his speech, Aliyev said that the independence of the mass media in Azerbaijan is one of the most important conditions for the development of society, according to the Azeri news agency APA.

Asked what are the main threats to Azerbaijan, president Aliyev claimed that there is no danger inside the country, the country is stable, the level of solidarity in society is higher than ever, and the country's economic development is taking place impressively. The Azerbaijani head of state also said that the economy of Azerbaijan is self-sufficient.

"We are self-sufficient due to our own resources and we exercise good management," Aliyev detailed.

The president of Azerbaijan emphasized the need to stabilize the situation in the South Caucasus, to achieve lasting peace and ensure security. In this context, he underlined that Ankara plays a stabilizing role and, in the future, Turkey's role in global issues, especially in this region, is very significant and important.

"Turkey's policy is to ensure regional security and regional stability, development. This role is highly appreciated both in Azerbaijan and abroad," said the president of Azerbaijan, quoted by the Azertag news agency.

At the sessions that will follow the opening ceremony of the international forum in the field of mass media, the participants will discuss about the new tools of journalism and communication in the digital era and of transformation, about media management in the modern informational context and the creation of sustainable media business models, about media education, about the methods of combating disinformation and fake news, about the safety of journalists and other aspects. A series of exhibitions and training sessions are also planned to take place at the Global Forum.