DDoS attacks against banks and public institutions, last two weeks

The National Directorate of Cyber Security reports that, in the last two days, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against banks and public institutions have been registered at the national level.

"In the last two days, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks were registered at the national level against some organizations in the financial-banking sector, as well as some public institutions in Romania. The DNSC team is constantly in contact with the targeted organizations of these attacks in order to provide the necessary support," DNSC representatives said to AGERPRES.

During Friday, BCR and Banca Transilvania clients reported problems accessing some applications. The representatives of the banks said on Facebook that they know about the situation and are working to fix it.

