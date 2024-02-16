De minimis aid scheme of over 17 mln euros for SMEs affected by ROBOR increase during pandemic

State aid beneficiaries affected by the ROBOR increase, in the context of the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be backed through a de minimis aid scheme of over 86 million RON / 17 million euros, the Ministry of Finance announced on Friday.

The draft normative act aimed at the support measures for SMEs was posted in decisional transparency on the institution's website, agerpres reports.

"If we want to ensure an attractive investment milieu, we must come to the taxpayers, who are with us, as honest partners. Through state aid schemes and such de minimis aid measures, we come with concrete support. We proposed this scheme from the Ministry of Finance's budget so that entrepreneurs can cover the interest differences that appeared as a result of the ROBOR increase, thus giving them the opportunity to do what they know best, that is, to focus on the development of the businesses they have built," explained Finance minister Marcel Bolos.The program will be valid until June 30, 2024, in compliance with the provisions of the annual state budget law and the provisions of Commission Regulation (EU) 2023/2831 of December 13, 2023 regarding the application of articles 107 and 108 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union to aid minimis, and the payments under this scheme will be made until December 31, 2025.