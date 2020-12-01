December 1 /Aurescu: Romania's foreign policy must remain a consistent, predictable national consensus policy

In remarks on Tuesday, December 1, Romania's National Day, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that Romania's foreign policy must remain a policy of national consensus, consistent and predictable, according to AGERPRES.

"This year, we celebrate Romania's National Day under special circumstances, and I want to convey to all Romanians, especially those outside the country, my wishes for health and confidence in the future. My message of hope starts from the conviction that together, through solidarity actions, we will be able to overcome this complicated period."

Aurescu pointed out that Romania has acted both at national level, together with the Romanian authorities and civil society, and in close co-operation with other member states of the European Union and NATO Allies, in the spirit of responsibility and solidarity to find solutions to this year's challenges.

"Throughout this complex period, with increased pressure, including on diplomatic and consular activity, Romania's foreign policy has been buttressed by the same pillars that underlie its architecture - increasing Romania's role and profile in the European Union and NATO, as well as strengthening and expanding its strategic partnership with the United States, deep attachment to multilateralism and the observance and promotion of international law and democratic values. All of these are key elements, including in the context of individual and joint efforts to manage the current crisis," he said.

He reiterated that the Foreign Ministry (MAE), both through its foreign policy activity in bilateral and multilateral relations, and through consular support, has prioritised the protection and respect of the rights and interests of Romanian nationals in the country and abroad, in order to it ensures their security and well-being.

"I remain firmly convinced that Romania's foreign policy must remain a policy of national consensus, consistent and predictable, leading to palpable results for citizens. MAE will continue to pursue an active foreign policy in support of national objectives and interests that makes Romania stronger and more respected internationally, while continuing to strengthen strategic partnerships and special relations with other countries that are part of the same community of values and security with Romania," said Aurescu.

The minister underscored that Romania must continue on the path of a modern, inclusive and resilient society.

"The anniversary of Romania's National Day, all the more so under these unprecedented circumstances, urges us to reflect both on the role and place that Romania and Romanian diplomacy occupy in the 21st century, and specially on the fundamental values that define us as a nation, the democratic values we share as part of the European and Euro-Atlantic community. Romania must continue on the path of a modern, inclusive and resilient society, and each of us, the Romanian citizens in the country and abroad, is the one who can participate constantly, one by one, but especially together, to defining and promoting Romania of the future - a modern, solidary, dynamic and internationally connected Romania. And Romanian diplomacy, which has always been, throughout our history, a vector for development modernisation and progress of the country, will remain faithful to these desiderata and will continue with dignity and professionalism to contribute to the realisation of the national interest, "said Aurescu.

He noted that in 2020, Romania marked the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) and 65th anniversary of its membership, and the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

"These anniversary moments remind us, once again, the importance of Romania's belonging to and growing in the space of Western values. Romania's National Day reminds us that the Romanian nation must keep its determination to assert itself in the spirit of the values that define us, and of our common identity, " concluded Aurescu.