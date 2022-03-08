Defence chiefs in Romania, US condemn offensive actions of Russian Federation

Chief of the Defence Staff General Daniel Petrescu on Monday met chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army, General Mark A. Milley, at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu.

The meeting was part of a series of co-ordination activities between the two officials meant to strengthen the Allied position of deterrence and defence on NATO's Eastern Flank, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of Defence to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

In this context, the Chiefs of Defence of Romania and the USA condemned the offensive actions of the Russian Federation and underscored that the invasion of Ukraine represents the most serious threat to European security in the last decades. According to the Romanian ministry, "the analysis of the dynamics of the regional security situation has led to measures intended to increase vigilance and supplement land, air and sea capabilities on the entire Eastern flank of NATO."

In this context, General Petrescu thanked General Milley for the prompt reaction of the US leading to an increase in the number of American troops in Romania. The Chief of the Defence Staff appreciated that in the context of the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine, the addition of troops sends a strong and unequivocal signal of the US determination for collective defence and represents a direct contribution to strengthening Romania's defence, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The measures adjusted to possible threats, taken by the United States and allied states, have demonstrated NATO's solidarity and commitment to the defence of the entire allied territory," General Daniel Petrescu concluded, according to the Ministry of Defence.

General Milley's programme also included meetings with the US military stationed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base.