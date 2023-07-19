Defence Ministry: 30 firefighters to fly to Greece on Wednesday in military aircraft, to fight wildfires.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force will take off on Wednesday and will carry 30 firefighters who will join the Romanian firefighters who are taking part in fighting forest fires in Greece, told Agerpres.

"The Minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, has approved the take-off of a C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, on July 19, around 10:00, to Elefsis, Greece, to transport 30 firefighters with the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), who will join the intervention unit specialised in extinguishing forest fires already deployed by our country in the Hellenic Republic," informs the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

Specialists with the IGSU are operating in Greece in response to the request for support sent by the Greek authorities through the Common Emergency Communication and Information System (CECIS) under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, on account of the spread of wildfires in recent days.