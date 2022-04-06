DefMin Dincu: Diplomacy, still viable solution for resolving conflict in Ukraine

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, stated on Wednesday that Romania considers the use of diplomacy as a still viable solution for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, during a video conference on the security situation in the Black Sea region, in which he participated alongside counterparts from Bulgaria, Georgia, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defense, at a video conference organized by Turkey, Dincu presented the recent assessments of the security situation generated by the brutal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, which "led to increased threats in the Black Sea, including restricting freedom of navigation and the emergence of dangers posed by drifting sea mines".

Also, according to the quoted source, Vasile Dincu harshly condemned the atrocities in Bucha and in other Ukrainian cities, mentioning that the deliberate killing of civilians goes beyond any rule of war.

The minister of defense underlined that Romania considers the use of diplomacy as a still viable solution for resolving the conflict and thanked, in this context, Turkey for its substantial involvement in the peace negotiation process, the Ministry of Defense states.

Vasile Dincu also reiterated Romania's support for the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and called for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops. He said that our country "remains firmly committed to providing humanitarian support to its Ukrainian partner through the management of the flow of refugees and through the actions carried out within the humanitarian hub in Suceava", Agerpres informs.