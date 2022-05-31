DefMin Dincu: 'Mircea' training ship, a true ambassador of Romania and Romanian Navy to the world

National Defense Minister Vasile Dincu declared on Tuesday, on the occasion of the designation of the 'Mircea' training ship as Ambassador of Sustainable Romania, that this is a special event amid the partnership for education and sustainable development between the Romanian Navy and the Romanian government's Sustainable Development Department, Agerpres reports.

"For 83 years now, 'Mircea' has proven its excellent nautical qualities, serving as home and school for tens of generations of seafaring apprentices, training them to become worthy professionals who have successfully sailed the world's seas and oceans. 'Mircea' is not just a sailing school ship, but it is also a bastion for honing one's character and confidence, for building solidarity among people and other values the Romanian Army and the Romanian Navy have put into practice in these centuries since Romania gained independence," said the Defense Minister at the ceremony organized on board of the 'Mircea' training ship, in the military berth of the Constanta port.According to him, the three-masted barque 'Mircea' is a school of courage and excellence."It has been amply demonstrated that 'Mircea' is a true school of courage, profession and excellence. In its eight decades of existence, the 'Mircea' brig has managed to reach the farthest corners of the world, the east coast of the United States and Canada, the Atlantic Ocean, the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, Western Europe, the Mediterranean and all the major Black Sea ports, docking in cities such as Barcelona, Genoa, Piraeus, Boston, Lisbon, Copenhagen and many others, being a true ambassador of Romania abroad. The 'Mircea' brig has a didactic base and top-notch equipment and recent generation navigation devices, offering the cadets and crew the best living conditions on board," Vasile Dincu said.He also pointed out that during Mircea's latest voyage, a consumption cutting monitoring procedure and a waste recycling system were developed on board.