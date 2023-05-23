DefMin Tilvar attends FAC meeting in Brussels.

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar is participating on Tuesday in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels in the format of defence ministers from the EU member states and in the meeting of the Steering Board of the European Defence Agency (EDA), told Agerpres.

According to a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the FAC agenda's main discussion item will be the EU support to Ukraine, as well as recent initiatives regarding the joint purchases in the defence area and aimed at revitalizing the industrial capabilities of the member states.

Moreover, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will present the latest developments regarding EU's operational commitments, the progress of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) initiatives, as well as the lessons learned from the experience in Sudan.

"Within a working lunch, which will be attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, there will be tackled aspects of the EU-NATO cooperation on various levels, in particular from the perspective of ensuring a common response to the challenges of the current security environment. The EDA Steering Board meeting will provide an opportunity for an exchange of views in order to capitalize on the lessons identified as a result of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine," the release shows.