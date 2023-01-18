DefMin Tilvar sends condolences to Ukrainian Gov't, people following tragic helicopter crash

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, on Wednesday sent his condolences to the Ukrainian Government and people following the tragic helicopter crash that took place near Kyiv.

"I am sending my condolences to the Ukrainian Government and people for the loss of human lives in the tragic helicopter crash that took place near Kyiv. We are with Ukraine in these trying moments," Tilvar wrote on Twitter.

According to international media, at least 18 people, including the Ukrainian Interior minister and two children, died on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, in the Kyiv region, causing a fire on site. There were nine people in the helicopter, including the minister, his first deputy and the state secretary in the Ministry of the Interior. The aircraft was heading towards the front line, Agerpres informs.