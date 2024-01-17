     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
 

Development Ministry provides over RON 650 million for local development investment projects

Ministerul Dezvoltării și al Administrației Publice
Ministerul Dezvoltării și al Administrației Publice

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has transferred RON 650,089,061.85 to reimburse 608 investment projects in stages I and II of the National Local Development Programme (PNDL).

Thus, for stage I, RON 135,737,906.95 was paid for 104 projects underway, and for stage II of the programme, RON 514,351,154.90 for 504 projects, according to MDLPA.

The status of payments made is available on the MDLPA website https://www.mdlpa.ro/pages/plati.

The lists of PNDL investment projects and the amounts allocated to them are public and can be seen by accessing the website of the ministry, section Financing Programmes/National programmes funded from the national budget/National Local Development Programme PNDL, Investment goals heading; the monthly transfers are published in the Payments section.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.