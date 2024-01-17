Development Ministry provides over RON 650 million for local development investment projects

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has transferred RON 650,089,061.85 to reimburse 608 investment projects in stages I and II of the National Local Development Programme (PNDL).

Thus, for stage I, RON 135,737,906.95 was paid for 104 projects underway, and for stage II of the programme, RON 514,351,154.90 for 504 projects, according to MDLPA.

The status of payments made is available on the MDLPA website https://www.mdlpa.ro/pages/plati.

The lists of PNDL investment projects and the amounts allocated to them are public and can be seen by accessing the website of the ministry, section Financing Programmes/National programmes funded from the national budget/National Local Development Programme PNDL, Investment goals heading; the monthly transfers are published in the Payments section.