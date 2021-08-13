DevMin Cseke: Approximately 100 new nurseries will be built nationwide in a first stage

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila said on Friday in Târgu Jiu that in about two to three weeks's time construction on about 100 new nurseries will be approved nationwide under a national pre-school infrastructure development programme.

"We are able, in 2-3 weeks' time, to approve the construction of the first new nurseries, as standardised in 2021 with heat pumps, with everything that is needed today. We will start with the funds from the Ministry of Development and we will also get funds for building nurseries under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR). In the first stage, they will be in urban areas and we want to ensure local coverage so that we may fund the construction of nurseries in Gorj County as well. Unfortunately, Romania is not exactly happy, to put it mildly, in terms of the number of available nursery places, and we have to invest heavily in the construction of pre-school infrastructure in order to bridge the gap quickly. We expect the approval of the construction of approximately 100 new nurseries, at least in the first stage, and we will extend the programme to include the countryside, as in more developed small towns and suburbs nursery construction is really needed," said Cseke.

In the morning, Cseke had a meeting with mayors of Gorj County, whom he assured that funding under the National Local Development Programme (PNDL) was not halted. He pointed out that the government will counter increases in the prices for construction materials, and under PNDL 2 there will be the possibility of adding money to contracts, thus securing the premises for local investment continuing and even completing, where appropriate.