DIICOT: Prosecutors detain foreign citizen for selling ketamine at Sunwaves Festival

A foreign citizen has been detained by prosecutors for international trafficking of high-risk drugs and high-risk drugs trafficking after he was caught selling ketamine at the Sunwaves Festival in Mamaia.

"In this case, it was noted that the defendant introduced in Romania, transported, stored and disposed of high-risk drugs for the purpose of selling them at a festival held in the Mamaia seaside resort, Constanta county. A house search warrant was enforced and 200 grams of ketamine, objects used in the preparation, portioning and packaging of drugs, mobile phones and money from the sale of the substances were identified and seized," a press release of the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Monday informed.

The matter was referred to the judge of rights and freedoms of the Court of Constanta with the proposal of preventive arrest of the defendant for a period of 30 days.

The judicial activities were conducted together with the policemen within the Constanta Combating Organized Crime Brigade. AGERPRES