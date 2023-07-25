Dozens of migrants caught at western border hidden in trucks and in the field

The western Arad border police caught 55 migrants from several countries who wanted to leave Romania on Tuesday, hiding in two trucks driven by Turkish drivers or when they were trying to cross into Hungary on foot, in the field.

In Nadlac I Customs, 39 migrants were found in a truck driven by a 39-year-old Turkish driver. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the driver was transporting melamine chipboard on the Turkey-Germany route.

"The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters of the sector for investigations, where, following the checks, the border police established that they are citizens of Bangladesh, Iraq, Syria and Pakistan, who entered Romania legally on the basis of their personal documents," reported the Arad Border Police.

Also, at Nadlac II, the border police controlled a lorry also driven by a Turkish driver, discovering eight migrants from Iraq and Syria, aged between 19 and 36, seeking asylum in our country.

In the same Nadlac area, as part of the border surveillance actions, eight people were caught in the field, close to the border line, while walking in the direction of the neighbouring state. These are migrants from Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India, aged between 24 and 49, who entered Romania legally.

The truck drivers are being investigated for migrant trafficking, and the clandestine travelers for attempting to fraudulently cross the Romanian state border.AGERPRES