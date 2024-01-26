Dozens of tons of waste brought from Netherlands, Belgium and Hungary, blocked from entering Romania

Dozens of tons of waste brought from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Hungary were blocked by the authorities in western Arad and Bihor from being introduced into the country, finding that the shipments were illegal.

Three trucks driven by Romanians, loaded with approximately 30 tons of waste, were checked at the Nadlac II and Bors II Border Crossing Points.

"According to the documents accompanying the goods, they were transporting second-hand clothes and waste paper from different commercial companies in the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary for companies in Romania. There being suspicions about the legality of the transport in question, the border police requested authorized support to the representatives of the Arad and Bihor County Commissioners from the National Environmental Guard and the Bihor Consumer Protection. Following the checks, it was found that the trucks were actually loaded with 29,992 kg of waste, for which the drivers did not present the necessary documentation provided by law for the import of these products," the Arad Border Police said on Friday.

The authorities ordered the waste to be returned to the countries of origin