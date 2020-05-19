Draft law on management of public cultural institutions adopted by Senate

he Senators adopted, on Tuesday, a draft law regarding the management of the public cultural institutions - the criteria for holding office, the duration of the term in office, the composition of the competition commissions, the contract clauses.

The draft law, initiated by Senators Vlad Alexandrescu (USR - Save Romania Union) and Lucian Romascanu (PSD - Social Democratic Party), was adopted with 91 votes in favour, 39 against and two abstentions.The draft law on the modification and supplementing of GEO No. 188/2008 regarding the management of public cultural institutions, as well as for the modification of GEO no. 63/2010 on the modification and supplementing of Law no. 273/2006 on local public finances, as well as for the establishment of financial measures will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body.