Dutch Prime Minister, at Cincu: Together we stand next to each other against Putin's war of aggression

Prime Minister of the Government of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said on Wednesday, that the allied countries "stand together, against Putin's war of aggression", and the attempts to divide NATO have actually made this alliance stronger.

On Wednesday, Rutte is visiting the Getica National Joint Training Centre in Cincu, central Brasov County, alongside President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

It is an honor to be here, in front of this special group. When I was young, this kind of military cooperation would have been unimaginable, said the Dutch prime minister.

He also addressed the soldiers of the NATO Battle Group: "Together we stand next to each other against Putin's war of aggression. The more he tries to separate us, the closer he draws us."

The Dutch Prime Minister also spoke about how the Romanian Battle Group was formed, Agerpres informs.

"Each of you is prepared to deter and, if necessary, defend. You are all an important link of NATO on the Eastern Flank, which stretches from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. As a single entity, we, NATO, stand by our Ukrainian friends and defend democracy and freedom, values that we will never abandon. I am proud of the speed with which this Battle Group was formed," he said.

Mark Rutte thanked President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in Romanian.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, the Netherlands has 195 soldiers stationed in Cincu, France - 313, Belgium - 64 and Romania - 57.

In total, there are 629 soldiers stationed in the Getica National Joint Training Centre.