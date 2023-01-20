EconMin announces new working group tasked with facilitating transfer of research results to the economy

Minister of Economy Florin Spataru declared on Friday in Ploiesti that a working group will be set up together with the Education and Research Ministries, tasked with finding solutions to transfer research results to the economy, told Agerpres.

"A new working group will come into being following a proposal I made, which will include experts from the Education and the Research Ministries, because research is running full steam but the results do are not really implemented in the economy. We want to see how we finance research projects through state-owned or private research institutes and how we ensure the necessary framework for transferring research results into the economy. The Research Ministry has a 70 percent higher budget this year and we must make sure that that money goes where it should and that the Romanian economy benefits from the results of research and we don't just do research for the sake of it," Spataru said in a discussion with representatives of the business environment.

Referring to the dual education system, he emphasized the importance of human capital in attracting investments and therefore the importance of training young people.

The Minister of Economy was on a working visit to Prahova County on Friday, which included trips to the Slanic salt mine, the Baicoi industrial area, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he met with representatives of the business milieu.