EduMin announces completion of doctoral schools evaluation

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Thursday that the ministry has completed the evaluation process of the doctoral schools in Romania.

"I signed a ministerial order, it is about the ministerial order by which (...) the evaluation process of the doctoral schools was completed. It is about 50 institutions organising doctoral university studies, the Romanian Academy, plus 47 state universities, plus 2 private universities. These 50 institutions organise doctoral studies.There are 5 institutions that have not been evaluated, 4 of them did not want to submit an evaluation file, they gave up the organisation of doctoral studies, and the fifth opted for an evaluation by a foreign agency," said Cimpeanu, in a press conference at Victoria Governmental Palace.

He added that in the 50 institutions organising doctoral studies there are 189 doctoral schools, and in these there are 398 doctoral areas. "Of these, 35 doctoral areas operating in 16 universities have received conditional accreditation subject to evaluation after a maximum of one year," Cimpeanu added, Agerpres.ro informs.

363 doctoral areas have received accreditation according to the methodology, and 73 of them are to be evaluated after 3 years in order to meet all the quality indicators, the Minister of Education also showed.

"Romania is thus the 15th state in the European higher education area to conduct an evaluation of doctoral studies. Only 15 out of 49 states have done so. The evaluation also included indicators related to ethics and academic integrity. It is an important message that Romania gives from this perspective," concluded Cimpeanu.