Electrified cars market share rises to 22 pct this January (APIA)

Romania's vehicle registrations were 30.6 percent up in January this year from the same period of 2022, while green car registrations jumped 61.2 percent, taking the market share of these vehicles to 22 percent of the total, shows a survey released on Wednesday by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

Of the total number of motor vehicle registrations, cars account for approximately 85 percent in January, with 12,134 units, up 31.2 percent YoY.

Depending on the fuel type of the registered cars, in January 2023 gasoline-powered cars registered a 2.2 percent decline compared to the similar period of 2022, down to 66 percent. At the same time, the share of diesel engine cars dropped 1.9 percent compared to last year to 12 percent of the total.

According to the cited source, electrified cars, specifically fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids, as well as full hybrid vehicles (that don't need to be plugged in to charge) got to account in January 2023 for a market share of 22 percent.

In this margin, fully electric cars account for 8.8 percent of the market compared to 6.2 percent in January 2022.

APIA statistics show that the majority of car purchases made in January 2023 were by legal entities (52 percent of the total), while individuals represent the difference of 48 percent.

Light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 24.3 percent in January 2023 compared to the year-ago period. AGERPRES